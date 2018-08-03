Vista Gold (VGZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a $0.75 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vista Gold is a well-funded gold project developer. Their principal asset is their flagship Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest known undeveloped gold project in Australia. “

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on shares of Vista Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of VGZ stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.59. 63,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,391. Vista Gold has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $0.92.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Littleton, Colorado.

