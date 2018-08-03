Visa (V) Position Increased by Ostrum Asset Management

Ostrum Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) by 89.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,673 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 108,163 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.0% of Ostrum Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ostrum Asset Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $27,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,243,230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,710,132,000 after buying an additional 2,986,301 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Visa by 730.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,992,638 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $341,221,000 after buying an additional 2,632,338 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Visa by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,943,917 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $791,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,120 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $91,331,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,412,345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,322,847,000 after purchasing an additional 719,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Visa to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Visa to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on Visa from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Visa from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.61.

Shares of Visa opened at $138.92 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Visa has a 1 year low of $99.43 and a 1 year high of $143.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $279.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 47.91%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

