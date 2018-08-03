Virtusa Co. (VRTU) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its stake in shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 52.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,039 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 24,735 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Virtusa were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Virtusa by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,557,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $172,407,000 after purchasing an additional 149,520 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Virtusa by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,045,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,106,000 after purchasing an additional 16,545 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Virtusa by 5.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 991,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,045,000 after purchasing an additional 50,174 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Virtusa by 0.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 905,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Virtusa during the first quarter worth approximately $17,581,000. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Virtusa stock opened at $53.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 59.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. Virtusa Co. has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.44 million. Virtusa had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Virtusa Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRTU. BidaskClub raised shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Barrington Research set a $55.00 target price on shares of Virtusa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Virtusa in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

In other Virtusa news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $641,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,970,394.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Roger Keith Modder sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $664,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,239 shares in the company, valued at $8,360,778.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,554 shares of company stock worth $4,048,327 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

