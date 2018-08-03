Virtu Financial (VIRT) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

VIRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a $26.55 rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Sandler O’Neill restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.78.

VIRT stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $20.42. 4,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,407. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of -0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.42%.

In other news, insider Tjmt Holdings Llc sold 3,281,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $89,118,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph Molluso sold 88,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $2,665,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,112,452 shares of company stock worth $194,307,000 in the last 90 days. 73.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,617,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 103,906 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,701,000 after buying an additional 29,156 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

