Virtu Financial LLC Sells 361,870 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 98.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 361,870 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XBI. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth $118,628,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth $52,366,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 64.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,462,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,314,000 after acquiring an additional 573,431 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6,985.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 136,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,964,000 after acquiring an additional 134,464 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 557.2% during the second quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 151,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,378,000 after acquiring an additional 128,065 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF opened at $95.98 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $74.25 and a 12 month high of $101.55.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.