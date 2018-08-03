Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 43,949 Shares of United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP (UNL)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNL) by 244.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,949 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 9.53% of United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund by 287.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 71,372 shares in the last quarter.

United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund opened at $9.21 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP has a twelve month low of $8.54 and a twelve month high of $10.28.

The United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund, LP (UNL) is an exchange-traded security company. The Company’s investment objective is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the average of the prices of the Benchmark Futures Contracts, less UNL’s expenses.

