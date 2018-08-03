Virtu Financial LLC Has $523,000 Holdings in United States Gasoline Fund LP (UGA)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its position in United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,401 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in United States Gasoline Fund were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Gasoline Fund in the second quarter worth $225,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in United States Gasoline Fund by 10.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in United States Gasoline Fund by 202.6% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 15,569 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in United States Gasoline Fund by 463.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Gasoline Fund in the first quarter worth $245,000.

NYSEARCA UGA opened at $33.73 on Friday. United States Gasoline Fund LP has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $36.45.

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

