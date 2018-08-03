Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (VIPS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD trimmed its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 238,892 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $4,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 183.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,606,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864,630 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter valued at $113,798,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 157.3% in the first quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 6,766,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137,400 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 4,158.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,624,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 2,104.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,143,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. CLSA upgraded Vipshop from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Vipshop from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.85.

Vipshop stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.84. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $19.14.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $19.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.64 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

