Viewray (VRAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $16.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.97 million. Viewray had a negative net margin of 83.09% and a negative return on equity of 1,375.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2255.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Viewray traded down $0.99, reaching $11.20, on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 134,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of $855.19 million, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.24. Viewray has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $13.21.

In other Viewray news, insider Fmr Llc sold 258,565 shares of Viewray stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $2,976,083.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 681,621 shares of company stock worth $8,085,328. 43.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on VRAY shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viewray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viewray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Viewray in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

