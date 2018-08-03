Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.15.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.36. The company had a trading volume of 25,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,374. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.66. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $78.97 and a 52 week high of $115.13.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $601.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.22 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 31.35%. sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 64,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $6,719,568.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 638,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,014,325.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel purchased 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.18 per share, with a total value of $37,906.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,016.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,032 shares of company stock worth $112,445 and have sold 542,950 shares worth $59,476,300. 3.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 174,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,152,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.9% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.5% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

