Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA) Stake Lifted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 537.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,288 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,378 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vera Bradley were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the second quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Michael C. Ray sold 2,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $27,787.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,162. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael C. Ray sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $8,658,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,393.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,097,279 shares of company stock valued at $15,789,837. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vera Bradley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of Vera Bradley opened at $13.10 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $15.47. The firm has a market cap of $473.62 million, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.48.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Vera Bradley’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

