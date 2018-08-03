Ventas’ (VTR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ventas’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a $57.33 rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ventas from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded Ventas from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ventas from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.07.

NYSE VTR traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.13. 13,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,345,287. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $69.92.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.95 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 34.00%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.96%.

In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 3,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $211,505.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 15,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $849,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 759,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,778,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,793 shares of company stock valued at $5,353,663. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,592,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,911,493,000 after buying an additional 795,890 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,296,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,313,000 after buying an additional 128,591 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 6.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,705,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,554,000 after buying an additional 220,086 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 44.7% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,686,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,591,000 after buying an additional 1,138,667 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 4.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,706,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,063,000 after buying an additional 113,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of more than 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

