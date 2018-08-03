Venator Materials (VNTR) PT Lowered to $17.50

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $17.50 in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

VNTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Venator Materials from a buy rating to a $16.08 rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Venator Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venator Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.81.

VNTR stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.35. 974,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,019. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Venator Materials has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $26.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 7.71.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.44 million. Venator Materials had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Venator Materials will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNTR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Venator Materials by 81,257.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 987.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 129,597 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 327.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,051,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,265,000 after buying an additional 805,698 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,511,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 9,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

