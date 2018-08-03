Veeco Instruments (VECO) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.03-0.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $130-140 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.33 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VECO. Northland Securities began coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Veeco Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Veeco Instruments from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeco Instruments from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.33.

NASDAQ:VECO traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.87. 1,807,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,170. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $713.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -593.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $157.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor process equipment worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam etch and deposition systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

