Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) Position Cut by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 49.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,398 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 270.6% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after buying an additional 53,700 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 630.7% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 147,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,264,000 after buying an additional 127,689 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 540.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after buying an additional 52,333 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,247,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,858,000 after buying an additional 403,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,671,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,255,000 after acquiring an additional 187,725 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF opened at $108.38 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.46.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.