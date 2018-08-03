Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) Shares Bought by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 8.1% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,995,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,471,000 after purchasing an additional 654,565 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,522,000 after purchasing an additional 147,813 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,571,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,831,000 after purchasing an additional 121,986 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,469,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,861,000 after purchasing an additional 248,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16,638.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,082 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF opened at $159.91 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $131.25 and a one year high of $161.44.

