Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) Shares Bought by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 6.1% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $36,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 105.0% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO opened at $161.81 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $140.54 and a 52-week high of $164.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.