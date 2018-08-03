Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) Holdings Reduced by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,740. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $140.54 and a 12-month high of $164.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.