Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $22,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 185,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $78.00 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $69.09 and a one year high of $81.59.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.