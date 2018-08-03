Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT) Earning Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) has trended positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF earned a media sentiment score of 0.37 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 41.4655781268952 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,451. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.47 and a one year high of $79.71.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.