Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) is Assetmark Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,633,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479,865 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Assetmark Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $198,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,512,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,183,000 after buying an additional 1,582,482 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,055,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,176,000 after buying an additional 1,479,228 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,352,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,580,000 after buying an additional 4,192,832 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,291,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,905,000 after buying an additional 1,800,254 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,751,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,238,000 after buying an additional 2,450,754 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF opened at $43.40 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $47.89.

