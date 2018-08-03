Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC) Shares Bought by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $139.26 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $126.78 and a 1-year high of $151.29.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

