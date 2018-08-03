VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC) Stake Lessened by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,325 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 108,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 63,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 145,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 354,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $19.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0931 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

