ValuEngine Upgrades Top Image Systems (TISA) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Top Image Systems (NASDAQ:TISA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on Top Image Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 18th.

Top Image Systems traded up $0.01, reaching $1.04, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 25,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,745. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.07. Top Image Systems has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $1.75.

Top Image Systems (NASDAQ:TISA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.88 million for the quarter. Top Image Systems had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. equities research analysts anticipate that Top Image Systems will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Top Image Systems Company Profile

Top Image Systems Ltd. develops and markets automated data capture solutions for managing and validating content gathered from customers, trading partners, and employees worldwide. Its solutions deliver digital content to the applications that drive an enterprise by using technologies, such as wireless communications, servers, form processing, and information recognition systems.

