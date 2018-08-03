ValuEngine Upgrades Shiloh Industries (SHLO) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shiloh Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th.

Get Shiloh Industries alerts:

Shiloh Industries stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,695. The company has a market cap of $194.07 million, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Shiloh Industries has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $10.98.

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $297.34 million during the quarter. Shiloh Industries had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 0.56%. equities research analysts anticipate that Shiloh Industries will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Shiloh Industries by 261.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 20,521 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Shiloh Industries by 216.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 90,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 62,100 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Shiloh Industries by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,742 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shiloh Industries by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 22,230 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shiloh Industries by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 20,351 shares during the period. 43.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shiloh Industries

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting, noise, and vibration solutions to automotive, commercial vehicle, and other industrial markets worldwide. The company produces body systems components, including shock towers, instrument panel/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, lift gates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, body sides, and B and C pillars; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers and housings, clutch housings, PTU covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, calipers, master cylinders, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Shiloh Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiloh Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.