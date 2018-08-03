ValuEngine Upgrades O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) to Buy

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $293.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $274.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.38.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive traded up $3.01, reaching $311.88, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 612,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,295. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $186.82 and a 12 month high of $312.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.24. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 229.48% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 77,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.18, for a total transaction of $22,022,813.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.21, for a total value of $9,156,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,816,031.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,746 shares of company stock valued at $50,425,728 over the last ninety days. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 18,926.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 183,780 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 507.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 209,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,728,000 after acquiring an additional 174,675 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 25,189.5% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 172,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 172,296 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6,598.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,646,000 after acquiring an additional 149,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.8% during the first quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 331,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,972,000 after acquiring an additional 108,600 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

