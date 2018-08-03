ValuEngine Upgrades Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a $89.43 rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly And Co from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Barclays set a $98.00 price target on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 price target on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.13.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

LLY traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.58. 4,572,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,303,403. The company has a market capitalization of $106.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.40. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $73.69 and a 1-year high of $100.69.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a positive return on equity of 39.84% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.57%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $18,920,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,946,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,043,862,527.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.22 per share, for a total transaction of $206,436.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,068,370.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,520,728 shares of company stock worth $136,180,714 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Read More: Diversification

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.