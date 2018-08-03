ValuEngine Lowers Pra Group (PRAA) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRAA. BidaskClub cut shares of Pra Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Pra Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of Pra Group traded down $0.40, hitting $38.65, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,651. Pra Group has a 12 month low of $25.72 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.50.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Pra Group had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $223.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Pra Group will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $38,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $41,264.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 321,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,232,062.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,454 shares of company stock worth $1,832,179 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in Pra Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pra Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Pra Group by 242.7% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in Pra Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pra Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000.

About Pra Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

