University Bancorp (UNIB) Downgraded by ValuEngine

University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
University Bancorp remained flat at $$11.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. University Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.
University Bancorp Company Profile
Featured Article: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for University Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for University Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.