University Bancorp (UNIB) Downgraded by ValuEngine

University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

University Bancorp remained flat at $$11.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. University Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

University Bancorp Company Profile

University Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for University Bank that provides various personal, business, and community banking services in the United States. It accepts various checking, savings, and deposit accounts. The company's consumer loans include home equity installment, auto, personal, and recreational vehicle loans, as well as home equity lines of credits; and commercial and small business loans comprise commercial real estate, equipment, small business, and non-profit loans, as well as working capital lines of credit.

