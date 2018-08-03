Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (UHS) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $130.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UHS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.13.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B opened at $122.61 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of $95.26 and a 52-week high of $128.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.08. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 2.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 121,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Sector Gamma AS boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 13.4% in the second quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 98,633 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,992,000 after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 170.0% in the second quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 8,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,168,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 14.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,028 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

