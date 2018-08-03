Universal Electronics (UEIC) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

UEIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub raised Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. B. Riley downgraded Universal Electronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Universal Electronics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Universal Electronics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Universal Electronics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UEIC traded up $9.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.95. The company had a trading volume of 916,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,042. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Universal Electronics has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $67.44. The company has a market capitalization of $512.06 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Universal Electronics had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $162.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.15 million. research analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Universal Electronics news, EVP David Cheung Hyen Chong bought 3,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.93 per share, with a total value of $89,538.35. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 29,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,757.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Menno Koopmans sold 1,000 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $30,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,479.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UEIC. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Universal Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Universal Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.