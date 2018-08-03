Universal Electronics (UEIC) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $162.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.15 million.

Universal Electronics traded up $10.55, reaching $46.15, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 37,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,253. Universal Electronics has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $67.44. The company has a market cap of $512.06 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

In other Universal Electronics news, insider Menno Koopmans sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $30,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,633 shares in the company, valued at $49,479.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Cheung Hyen Chong acquired 3,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.93 per share, for a total transaction of $89,538.35. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 29,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,757.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

