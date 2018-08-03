Unitil (UTL) PT Raised to $49.00

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.76% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Unitil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

UTL opened at $50.39 on Wednesday. Unitil has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $53.07. The company has a market cap of $744.68 million, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $84.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.40 million. analysts anticipate that Unitil will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 187,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 1,016.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 51,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

