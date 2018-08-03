United Therapeutics (UTHR) Receives Sell Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their sell rating on shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. Barclays currently has a $100.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UTHR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised United Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on United Therapeutics from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.86.

United Therapeutics traded up $3.83, hitting $127.07, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 341,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,725. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $152.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.41. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 40.87%. The business had revenue of $444.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.38, for a total value of $67,428.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 3,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total value of $366,346.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,555,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 684,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,503,000 after acquiring an additional 182,409 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 420,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,229,000 after acquiring an additional 146,194 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,912,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $552,023,000 after acquiring an additional 141,416 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $14,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases worldwide. The company's commercial products include Remodulin, a continuously-infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

