United States Steel (X) Issues Earnings Results

United States Steel (NYSE:X) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.33, Bloomberg Earnings reports. United States Steel had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.02. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $47.64. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 3.16.

Get United States Steel alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.31%.

In related news, VP Sara A. Greenstein sold 3,607 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $135,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on X shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.12.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.