United Rentals (URI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “United Rentals’ second-quarter 2018 earnings and revenues surpassed the consensus mark and improved from the prior-year quarter’s figure. The upside can be attributed to strong gains in volume and rates along with robust demand across construction and industrial verticals in United States as well as Canada. While rental revenues were up 19.3% from the year-ago quarter, rental rates inched up 2.8%. Additionally, the two most important acquisition made in 2017 — Neff Corporation and NES Rentals — contributed to the quarterly results. Project XL initiatives, prudent investments in fleet, accretive acquisitions and robust market demand drove United Rentals’ growth as well. Moreover, total equipment rentals gross margin expanded 10 basis points (bps). Meanwhile, United Rentals’ shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Earnings estimates also moved north for 2018 and 2019, over the past 30 days.”

A number of other research firms also recently commented on URI. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Buckingham Research upgraded United Rentals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Bank of America set a $186.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded United Rentals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. United Rentals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $184.09.

URI traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.07. 29,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.45. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $106.52 and a 1 year high of $190.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The construction company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 39.28% and a net margin of 21.18%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. analysts predict that United Rentals will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Michael Kneeland sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $4,661,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,925 shares in the company, valued at $34,169,747.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,190.0% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 55.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Bowman Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

