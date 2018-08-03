United Rentals, Inc. (URI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.09.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on URI shares. UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Buckingham Research raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America set a $186.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael Kneeland sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $4,661,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,747.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in United Rentals by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in United Rentals by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in United Rentals by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in United Rentals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,900,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 5,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $147.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.45. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $106.52 and a 52-week high of $190.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The construction company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 39.28% and a net margin of 21.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. equities analysts expect that United Rentals will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Article: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.