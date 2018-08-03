Unit (UNT) & Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR) Head to Head Comparison

Unit (NYSE: UNT) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Unit has a beta of 2.87, suggesting that its share price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.9%. Unit does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Unit and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unit 0 5 0 0 2.00 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Unit currently has a consensus target price of $24.20, indicating a potential upside of 1.13%. Given Unit’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Unit is more favorable than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Unit and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unit 14.27% 2.40% 1.22% Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 87.24% 49.00% 48.67%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.5% of Unit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Unit shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Unit and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unit $739.64 million 1.75 $117.84 million $0.54 44.31 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $15.66 million 4.78 $13.31 million N/A N/A

Unit has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Summary

Unit beats Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unit

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas contract drilling company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties, principally located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had approximately 99 gross proved undeveloped wells. The Contract Drilling segment is involved in the land contract drilling of onshore oil and natural gas wells for its own account, as well as for a range of other oil and natural gas companies, primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, Wyoming, and North Dakota, as well as in Louisiana and Kansas. This segment operates 31 drilling rigs. The Mid-Stream segment buys, sells, gathers, transports, processes, and treats natural gas for third parties and for its own account. This segment operates 3 natural gas treatment plants, 13 processing plants, and 24 gathering systems, as well as approximately 1,455 miles of pipeline in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Unit Corporation was founded in 1963 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in the oil and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area. As of December 31, 2017, its reserve estimates for the royalty interests included 6,601 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of proved developed reserves. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

