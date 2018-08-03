Unisys (UIS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SunTrust Banks

Unisys (NYSE:UIS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at SunTrust Banks in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential upside of 5.96% from the stock’s current price. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Unisys’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Unisys in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Unisys to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of Unisys stock opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.50, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Unisys has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Unisys had a net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $667.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. research analysts predict that Unisys will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Renzi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $95,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sadany Tarek El sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $88,038.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,375 shares of company stock valued at $184,626 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Unisys by 216.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 830,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after buying an additional 568,584 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. increased its holdings in Unisys by 14.6% during the first quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 3,686,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,626,000 after buying an additional 470,581 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Unisys by 74.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 953,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after buying an additional 407,165 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Unisys during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,064,000. Finally, Vertex One Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Unisys by 62.4% during the first quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. now owns 660,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after buying an additional 253,594 shares during the last quarter.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation provides information technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment provides cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, hardware, and other related products.

