Uniper (UN01) Given a €24.10 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been given a €24.10 ($28.35) price objective by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on UN01. Independent Research set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uniper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €23.91 ($28.13).

ETR:UN01 traded up €0.30 ($0.35) on Friday, reaching €26.55 ($31.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,956. Uniper has a 12-month low of €14.14 ($16.64) and a 12-month high of €26.64 ($31.34).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

