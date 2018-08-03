Unilever (UN) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Unilever (NYSE:UN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on UN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Unilever opened at $57.35 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Unilever has a 12 month low of $51.56 and a 12 month high of $61.62. The company has a market cap of $98.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Unilever (NYSE:UN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33. research analysts forecast that Unilever will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UN. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Unilever by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 779.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. 8.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, Vaseline, Dermalogica, Murad, Dollar Shave Club, Zest & Camay, and Seventh Generation brands.

