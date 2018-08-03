Unilever plc (ULVR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,436.88 ($58.30).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ULVR. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($61.75) price target (down from GBX 4,800 ($63.07)) on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,400 ($57.81) target price on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Unilever from GBX 4,530 ($59.52) to GBX 4,490 ($58.99) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,730 ($62.15) to GBX 4,480 ($58.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 23rd.

Unilever stock traded up GBX 4.35 ($0.06) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 4,325 ($56.83). 2,212,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,000. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,678.50 ($48.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,557.50 ($59.88).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 34.35 ($0.45) per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $33.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. The Home Care segment provides home care products, including powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products.

