UNICHARM Corp/S (UNICY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

UNICHARM Corp/S (OTCMKTS:UNICY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Unicharm Corporation primarily manufactures and sells baby and child care, feminine care, healthcare, cosmetic, household and pet care products. The Product portfolio includes Baby products which consist of Diapers, Swimming pants, Baby Wipes and Wet tissues. Feminine hygiene product consists of Napkins, Tampons, underwear and feminine care products. Household product comprises cleaning sheets, wet tissues, cosmetic puffs, anti-per spirant product and paper towel. Urinary Products includes Gentle Skin type, Pantiliner type and Incontinence Pants. It also consist mask and nursing care products. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, North America, Middle East and Africa and Oceania. Unicharm Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of UNICHARM Corp/S opened at $6.17 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. UNICHARM Corp/S has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

UNICHARM Corp/S (OTCMKTS:UNICY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UNICHARM Corp/S had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that UNICHARM Corp/S will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Unicharm Corporation manufactures and sells baby and child care, feminine care, healthcare, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products include pants-type disposable diapers and wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise feminine napkins, tampons, sanitary shorts, and panty liners under the Sofy and Charm brands.

