Under Armour Inc Class A (UAA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.45.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Under Armour Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “$21.81” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th.

In other Under Armour Inc Class A news, Director William R. Mcdermott sold 6,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $115,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrik Frisk acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $259,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A by 22.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A by 9.6% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 31,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A by 6.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 520,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A by 25.5% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. 37.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Inc Class A traded up $0.07, reaching $19.68, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 5,388,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,256,946. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 105.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Under Armour Inc Class A has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $24.69.

Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Under Armour Inc Class A had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour Inc Class A will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

