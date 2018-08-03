UMB Bank N A MO Sells 3,730 Shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV (MKC)

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 22.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV during the first quarter worth $45,205,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV by 10,866.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 265,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 262,858 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV in the 1st quarter valued at $22,839,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 488,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,005,000 after purchasing an additional 207,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV alerts:

In related news, Director Alan D. Wilson sold 158,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $17,446,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 212,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,418,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $959,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,728,804.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $119.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV has a one year low of $92.93 and a one year high of $120.23.

MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.83%. MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 6th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV’s payout ratio is 48.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Vertical Group downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.25.

MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.