UMB Bank N A MO Has $922,000 Stake in American Water Works Company Inc (AWK)

UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 131.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 25.7% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 24,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 159.4% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 13,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,077,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,734,000 after buying an additional 25,245 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Water Works opened at $87.54 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.16. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52-week low of $76.04 and a 52-week high of $92.37.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.02 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 13.94%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.07%.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.79.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 16,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,290,734.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $233,761.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,694.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

