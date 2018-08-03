UMB Bank N A MO Acquires 1,224 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,320,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,050,000 after acquiring an additional 102,312 shares in the last quarter. Edelman Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Edelman Financial Services LLC now owns 938,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,949,000 after acquiring an additional 24,174 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 680,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,157,000 after acquiring an additional 58,279 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 678,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,777,000 after acquiring an additional 15,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 15,708.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 373,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 371,344 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF opened at $165.56 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.74 and a 12 month high of $167.54.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

