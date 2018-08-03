UltraNote Coin 24 Hour Volume Tops $146.00 (XUN)

UltraNote Coin (CURRENCY:XUN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One UltraNote Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. UltraNote Coin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $146.00 worth of UltraNote Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UltraNote Coin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.95 or 0.01620637 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00017844 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010725 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002973 BTC.

IntenseCoin (ITNS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About UltraNote Coin

UltraNote Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. UltraNote Coin’s total supply is 18,521,608,293 coins. UltraNote Coin’s official website is ultranote.org . The Reddit community for UltraNote Coin is /r/UltraNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UltraNote Coin’s official Twitter account is @Ultranotecoin

UltraNote Coin Coin Trading

UltraNote Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UltraNote Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UltraNote Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UltraNote Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

