UGI (UGI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

UGI (NYSE:UGI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. UGI had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 12.21%. UGI’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. UGI updated its FY18 guidance to $2.70-2.80 EPS.

UGI stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $53.04. The company had a trading volume of 17,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,458. UGI has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $54.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

UGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Bank of America cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of UGI from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

In related news, CEO Jerry E. Sheridan sold 43,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $2,141,034.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,332 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,034.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerry E. Sheridan sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total transaction of $2,906,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,067.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,332 shares of company stock worth $8,721,074 in the last 90 days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. It distributes propane to approximately 1.9 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers in 50 states through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems.

