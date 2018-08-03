UDR (UDR) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Citigroup

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of UDR from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of UDR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UDR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of UDR from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UDR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.15.

NYSE UDR traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $39.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,384. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. UDR has a 52-week low of $32.88 and a 52-week high of $40.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.42.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. UDR had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $259.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that UDR will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.3225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in UDR by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 17,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in UDR by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in UDR by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 532,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in UDR by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

